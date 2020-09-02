eufyCam E offers 1-year battery life and HD feeds, deals from $136 shipped

- Sep. 2nd 2020 8:35 am ET

0

eufyHome via Amazon offers its eufyCam E 1080p 3-camera Bundle for $339.99 shipped. That’s a $60 discount from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention earlier this summer. The eufyCam E system offers 365-days of battery life as its standout feature alongside full 1080p HD feeds. Integrated storage and the included 16GB microSD card offers up to 1-year of recordings. You’ll receive various mounts with purchase, making it easy to stick up these cameras inside or outdoors. Learn more in our hands-on coverage of eufy’s camera lineup. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Also as part of today’s sale, eufy’s standalone eufyCam E camera is $136 from the usual $160 price tag. However, this is an add-on unit only, so you’ll need an existing eufy HomeBase or larger camera setup to make use of it. You’ll get all the same features here, including HD feeds, 365-day battery life, and more.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14-days. Learn more here.

You’ll want to swing by this week’s big Anker sale for even more deals on eufy’s cameras. You’ll also find a number of markdowns on USB-C adapters, projectors, and more, making it a great time to load up on some tech for back to school or your work from home setup.

eufyCam E features:

  • 365-Day battery life: The 100% wire-free and IP65 weatherproof-rated camera is designed to run for 365 days (Or 3 years in standby mode) per charge, indoors and out. eufyCam E (Region a) does not have human detection and facial recognition features.
  • Full HD surveillance: 1080P resolution, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures video is recorded with crystal-clear quality Both day and night.
  • No monthly fees: eufyCam E doesn’t require any monthly fees to use, and comes with a 16GB microSD card that stores up to one-year’s worth of recordings.

