Give the kitchen bar two Rivet Mid-Century Modern Stools at $111.50 (Save $38)

Amazon is offering two Rivet Mid-Century Modern Saddle Bar Stools for $111.54 shipped. That’s $38 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked to date. If you have a kitchen bar, this deal offers a great way to breathe new life into whatever your current seating arrangement may be. They usher in a mid-century vibe, helping modernize your space. Assembly is said to take 15-minutes or less and once complete each bar stool will measure 19.9 by 17.9 by 32.3 inches. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Need some extra lighting in one of your rooms? If so, we’ve got you covered with a fresh deal on Amazon’s Rivet Modern Floor Lamp. It’s currently marked down and 30% off, allowing you to swoop in and snag it for $86. Brushed nickel throughout yields a premium look that’s bound to class up your space.

While it’s not fun for everyone to think about, cool winter months are not far off. For this reason you may want to peruse yesterday’s roundup of De’Longhi heater deals. There you’ll find pricing as low as $67. Shopping the sale gets you ahead of the curve and puts up to 25% of savings in your pocket.

Amazon Rivet Saddle Bar Stools features:

Simple no-back seats are paired with tall black metal bases for a classic Mid-century style. The microfiber has a distressed finish to give these bar stools a hint of vintage style — but with the modern conveniences of easy cleaning and durability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!