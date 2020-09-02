Sony’s EXTRA BASS Speaker returns to second-best price yet at $198 (Save $50)

- Sep. 2nd 2020 3:53 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $198 shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed a week. Also available at B&H for the same price. Typically fetching $248, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, matches our previous mention for the second-best to date, and comes within $8 of the all-time low. Sony’s EXTRA BASS portable speaker delivers on its name with an X-Balanced design in order to achieve a “rich, deep listening experience.” That’s on top of its up to 24-hours of battery life per charge and IP67 waterproof design, so you’ll be able make the most of the remaining summer weather by rocking out poolside. Other notable features here include multicolored lighting, the ability to pair it with up to 99 other speakers, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 650 customers. More below.

For a more affordable way to bring home a new Bluetooth speaker, Sony’s SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS option will only set you back $78 at Amazon. It ditches the higher-end audio array as the lead deal, but still packs the bass-focused design. It also carries a similar 4.5/5 star rating. Or just call it a day and score the more affordable OontZ Angle 3 at $26 instead.

Don’t forget to check out the new collection of portable speakers from JBL that were announced this morning. With options starting at $40, the brand’s latest lineup has plenty of ways to upgrade your audio game. Get all the details right here.

Sony EXTRA BASS Portable Speaker features:

Enjoy your favorite music wirelessly nearly anywhere with the black Sony SRS-XB43 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. With Bluetooth wireless technology, the SRS-XB43 can stream audio from your smartphone or tablet. Go long with a built-in battery that lasts up to 24 hours in normal mode or up to 14 hours in EXTRA BASS mode, even with the lights active. The speaker’s IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating allows safe use on the beach, by the pool, or nearly anywhere.

