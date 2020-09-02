Make your own tortillas with Victoria’s Cast Iron Press at $19.50 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is now offering the 8-inch Victoria Cast Iron Tortilla Press for $19.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $50 and as much as $80 in the last several months, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and is up to 60% in savings. Ideal for making your own tortillas, it can also help make homemade patacones, rotis, empanadas, quesadillas, and arepas. Made of cast iron, it ships with a lifetime warranty and is pre-seasoned at “high temperatures with 100% non-GMO vegetable flaxseed oil.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 6,000 amazon customers. More details below.

If the sleek black colorway and cast iron build don’t get you excited, take a look at the IMUSA USA 8-inch Aluminum Tortilla Press instead. It comes in at just over $14 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. Again, you won’t get the pre-seasoned cast iron, but it will save you some cash and get the job done nearly the same.

The kitchenware deals don’t end there today though. Amazon launched a notable Calphalon Gold Box cookware sale with deals from $18 and we have Mr Coffee’s all-in-one coffeemaker at $80 off. Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more discounts on items for around the house.

More on the Victoria Cast Iron Tortilla Press:

Make your own tortillas, patacones, Rotis, empanadas, quesadillas, and Arepas at home fast and easy. Great for non-gluten and Paleo tortillas too! Reinforced Design. We improved the base & the handle for better resistance. Our cast iron plates are engineered to avoid pinching. Get even tortillas every time…Heavy-duty construction. Made of cast-iron seasoned at high temperatures with 100% non-GMO vegetable flaxseed oil. Low maintenance. Restaurant quality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

