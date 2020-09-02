Make your own tortillas with Victoria’s Cast Iron Press at $19.50 (Reg. $50+)

- Sep. 2nd 2020 1:20 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $50+ $19.50
0

Amazon is now offering the 8-inch Victoria Cast Iron Tortilla Press for $19.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $50 and as much as $80 in the last several months, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and is up to 60% in savings. Ideal for making your own tortillas, it can also help make homemade patacones, rotis, empanadas, quesadillas, and arepas. Made of cast iron, it ships with a lifetime warranty and is pre-seasoned at “high temperatures with 100% non-GMO vegetable flaxseed oil.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 6,000 amazon customers. More details below.

If the sleek black colorway and cast iron build don’t get you excited, take a look at the IMUSA USA 8-inch Aluminum Tortilla Press instead. It comes in at just over $14 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. Again, you won’t get the pre-seasoned cast iron, but it will save you some cash and get the job done nearly the same.

The kitchenware deals don’t end there today though. Amazon launched a notable Calphalon Gold Box cookware sale with deals from $18 and we have Mr Coffee’s all-in-one coffeemaker at $80 off. Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more discounts on items for around the house.

More on the Victoria Cast Iron Tortilla Press:

Make your own tortillas, patacones, Rotis, empanadas, quesadillas, and Arepas at home fast and easy. Great for non-gluten and Paleo tortillas too! Reinforced Design. We improved the base & the handle for better resistance. Our cast iron plates are engineered to avoid pinching. Get even tortillas every time…Heavy-duty construction. Made of cast-iron seasoned at high temperatures with 100% non-GMO vegetable flaxseed oil. Low maintenance. Restaurant quality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $50+ $19.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Victoria

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard