Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sees some of the best prices yet from $1,749

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB for $2,099 shipped. However, trusted eBay retailer QuickShipElectronics has an open-box model with original accessories and warranty for $1,749 shipped. That’s up to $650 off the original price and some of the best offers we’ve ever tracked.
There’s 512TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.
Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers additional I/O for $27.
Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. You can currently save on HomePod, AirPods Pro, and iPad Pro for a limited time. You can browse through all of the best Apple deals on this landing page.
Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:
- Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
- Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
- Ultrafast SSD
- Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!