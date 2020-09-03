Today, Acer is announcing the Spin 7 as “the world’s first notebook powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G computer platform.” While this might seem like a mouthful, the Spin 7 is run off of Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8cx SoC, delivering sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, which allows you to utilize “blazing-fast 5G speeds” while on-the-go. Multi-day battery life allows you to work for extended periods of time before it’s time to recharge. Also, the 360-degree hinge enables you to utilize it as a laptop or tablet.

While Acer announced its latest Intel-based computers yesterday, today brings an entirely different spin on things. Get it? I digress. The Spin 7 packs Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor, which enables it to be connected to blazing-fast 5G cellular networks. Supporting both mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies, this laptop works wherever you go. This brings a change of pace from most Windows computers, as you normally need Wi-Fi to be productive while on-the-go. Built-in 4G LTE/5G enables working while out-and-about anywhere you go.

Acer also claims that Spin 7 will have a “multi-day battery life.” We’re not given a clear picture as to what exactly this means, but Acer states that it should last multiple days before it’s time to plug-in again, enabling productivity without wires. The kicker here is that Acer says “Battery life varies depending on product configuration, power settings and usage, among other factors.” Because of this, we’re not sure exactly what you can expect out of battery life here, but light usage should at least last a few days, similar to Apple’s iPad Pro, while heavy workflows could tank it in under a day.

Enjoy movies, social media, gaming, and more on the Acer Spin 7

The latest laptop from Acer offers quite a bit of great features outside of 5G and killer battery life. You’ll find a 14-inch 1080p display and integrated Qualcomm Aqstic echo noise cancellation/noise suppression technology, which helps to enable an immersive experience. Windows 10 Pro comes pre-installed, allowing you to work in professional environments without any other upgrades. Coming in at just 3.09 pounds and 0.63 inches thin, this laptop is portable enough to take with you everywhere.

A fingerprint sensor brings Windows Hello support, and the four distinctive form-factors allow for a unique experience. That’s right, four form-factors are present on the Acer Spin 7: laptop, tablet, tent, and presentation. These four are made possible by Acer’s unique 360-degree hinge, which will even slightly elevate the laptop while in laptop mode, enabling better heat dissipation and a more ergonomic typing experience.

You’ll also find the Acer Active Stylus. It is a rechargeable stylus that has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity which employs Wacom AES 1.0 technology. This delivers an “authentic sketching or note-taking experience.”

9to5Toys’ take

It’s awesome to see companies embracing a more portable Windows solution through the usage of Qualcomm processors. Not only does it enable things like 4G LTE/5G connectivity, but it also allows them to utilize more power-friendly modes of Windows. This offers battery life that can truly compete with Apple’s iPad.

I’m excited to see what else comes of this technological leap. One thing’s for sure — Apple might finally have some competition in the tablet space now.

