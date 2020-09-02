Acer’s latest laptops, the Swift 3 and Swift 5, are being refreshed with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. The Swift 5 is designed for those who need more performance in an ultraportable machine, with an Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass touchscreen and more. The Swift 3 offers great performance while maximizing size, with a 13.5-inch 2K 3:2 screen or a 14-inch 1080p 16:9 display. What more do these laptops have to offers? Keep reading to find out everything about Acer’s latest Swift 3 and Swift 5 computers.

Acer’s Swift 3 and Swift 5 carry Intel Evo certification through Project Athena

The all-new Acer Swift 5 laptop is one of the “industry’s first” to be verified through Intel’s Project Athena program as an Intel Eco platform laptop design. This means it’s built to deliver an “incredibly responsive mobile performance” experience with immersive features. You’ll find instant wake, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a vibrant display in tow. There’s the all-day battery life that can yield 4-hours of usage with just 30-minutes of being plugged in, as well. Swift 3 is also part of the Project Athena program and Acer is targeting verification here, but they’re pending further tuning before they can ship it with the Intel Evo badge.

Enjoy “portable sophistication” with the Acer Swift 5

You’ll find that the latest Acer Swift 5 offers an ultrathin-and-light build, which marries a stylish design and the latest technology. Powered by the next-generation 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, and verified to meet Intel Evo standards, the Swift 5 is designed to tackle just about anything you can throw at it. There’s a magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum chassis that’s “durable yet lightweight”, coming in at just 2.29-pounds. The specially-designed hinge will elevate the laptop when the screen is opened, delivering better ergonomics and improved cooling efficiency. The 14-inch 1080p display offers a 340-nit brightness and covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut. The touchscreen on the Swift 5 is covered in a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, which is specifically designed to reduce the growth of odor and stain-causing microorganisms. Acer is also giving users the option to include a microbial solution on the touchpad, keyboard, and all other areas of the device.

Take advantage of portable performance with the two differently designed Acer Swift 3 laptops

The Swift 3, unlike the Swift 5, consists of two differently built models. Both are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7 or i5 processors and are a part of the Intel Project Athena program. The Swift 3, however, hasn’t been confirmed as part of the Intel Evo platform yet, as Acer has some further tuning required to achieve that spec.

You’ll find that Swift 3 features a “sleek metal chassis” which is powered by Intel Iris Xe graphics and even features Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+). The 13.5-inch Swift 3 features a 2256×1504 resolution at a 3:2 aspect radio, which delivers 18% more vertical viewing, making it so you have to scroll less. The 100% sRGB screen has a 400-nit brightness rating, and you’ll find up to 18-hours of battery life for a machine that’ll last all day long. There’s also the 14-inch Swift 3 that packs a 1080p display with a more traditional 16:9 ratio. You’ll find a similarly specced machine here, with just a change in display size and ratio.

Pricing and availability

The Acer Swift 5 will start at $999.99 and be available in November. The Swift 3 will begin at $799.99 and also be available in November.

