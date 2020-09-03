Save up to $190 on DJI’s Ronin-S 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer on sale from $389

Amazon is currently offering the DJI Ronin-S Motorized Gimbal Stabilizer for $559 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed until later in the month. You can score it for the same price at B&H without delays. Typically fetching $749, today’s offer is good for a $190 discount, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Ronin-S delivers 3-axis stabilization with an 8-pound payload capacity for capturing smooth footage on a DSLR or mirorless camera. Alongside integrated controls on the handle, it also includes a variety of accessories like the focus wheel for adjusting your camera’s focus right from the gimbal. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 895 customers. Head b below for more.

If you can live without some of the more premium bundled accessories like the focus wheel, going with the DJI Ronin-S Essentials Kit for $389 at B&H is a great way to save some extra cash while scoring a new all-time low on this bundle. Down from $559, this package delivers the gimbal itself with nearly the same feature set above. You just won’t be able to use the gimbal’s built-in controls to adjust your camera’s focus like with the featured offering. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While you’re upgrading your photography setup, be sure to shop all of the discounts in Canon’s latest refurb sale. You’ll be able to cash in on DSLRs, lenses, and accessories with up to 30% in savings to be had. Get all the details right here.

DJI Ronin-S Gimbal features:

The DJI Ronin-S is more than just a miniaturized version of the larger Ronin gimbal stabilizers; it represents a scalable ecosystem for integrating DSLR and mirrorless cameras into professional-grade workflows. The single-handed form factor of the Ronin-S lends itself to lighter camera payloads, up to eight pounds.

