WNow is a perfect time to update your wardrobe for fall, and the new Express Factory Outlet has some of the best options at an affordable price. The Express Factory Outlet has hundreds of styles to choose from, including jeans, sweaters, outerwear, t-shirts, and even shoes from $19. Plus, it includes free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Best of all, Express also offers a “Style Trial” for $60 a month where you can browse the looks and stock your virtual dream closet. You can keep the pieces as long as you want, then send them back and try new styles. Hit the jump to find all of the top picks from the new Express Factory Outlet. Also, you will want to check out the COACH Fall Collection that just launched with new cologne, handbags, and more.

Men’s Factory Outlet Favorites

We trust Express to have quality and classic clothing. One of our favorite styles for men is the Charcoal Herringbone Convertible Jacket. You can pair it with jeans or suits pants alike for an extra polished look and layer it seamlessly. It also has a contrasting black hue on the collar, so it will look awesome popped for a fashionable look. It’s priced at $119, which is 40% off the original rate.

Another standout is the Solid Black Zip Pocket Jogger Pants for $47. These jogger pants have an adjustable waist for added comfort and zippered pockets. This style is a casual must-have and would pair perfectly with t-shirts, pullovers, and more.

The Express Factory Outlet has an array of great jeans to choose from. Jeans are also a fall wardrobe staple and the Tailored Perfectly Polished Style is perfect for everyday wear. These jeans will elevate your entire look with two color options. They are a great option to wear with t-shirts, suit jackets, or sweaters. Plus, they’re infused with stretch to promote comfort and priced at just $45.

Women’s Styles from Express Factory Outlet

Every woman needs a few great pairs of shoes in their wardrobe. Express currently has several pairs that are a must-have for this fall. One of the top styles is the Snakeskin Textured Block Heeled Bootie for just $47. These shoes are trendy, very versatile, and will complete almost any casual look. This style will pair nicely with jeans, dresses, leggings, or skirts alike. However, if you’re looking for a slightly dressier option, the Toe Cap Slingback Shoes are another phenomenal style.

Finally, for women, mom jeans are another must-have for this fall. The Super High Waisted Faded Mom Jeans check all of the boxes. They’re flattering, versatile, and have stretch to promote comfort. Plus, they’re just $45.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!