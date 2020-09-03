It is now time to dive into Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We have run n’ gun shooters, puzzlers, sci-fi management sims, and a mysterious journey to the heart of an ancient civilization. Highlights from this morning’s collection include titles like Kick Ass Commandos, Hyperforma, Mars Power Industries, Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel, Unblock Container Block, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Unblock Container Block Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 100 Balls 3D: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: KizzAnime : Anime App Discover: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Secure+ password manager: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $4 (Reg. $9)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Find My Bluetooth Earbud’s-BL: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GPS Navigation & Maps: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Timelines Time Tracking: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pupil Distance PD Measure: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Big Photo: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Power Password Manager: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: WebDAV Nav+: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Logo Creator.: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Export Contact: $2 (Reg. $3)

More on Kick Ass Commandos :

Lock and Load! It’s time to Kick Ass. Grab your machine-gun, flamethrower, rocket launcher and grenades. Assault the enemy bases and free commandos to join your team while you destroy everything in sight. The enemy has grown bold in spreading their highly-addictive Krystal Yayo across the global, which is turning everyone into mindless, zombie like hordes. If the enemy is not stopped soon and all the Krystal Yayo destroyed, the world as we know it will be no more. You have been chosen to lead the ultimate mission across the global to rescue your comrades, wipe out all of the enemy’s production of Krystal Yayo, and kill everyone else you encounter!

