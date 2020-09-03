Today’s best game deals: Sekiro $33, Detroit Become Human $10, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice on PS4 for $32.97 with free shipping in orders over $35. Currently listed at $55 on Amazon, this is the current best price we can find and the lowest total we have tracked in quite a while. If you’ve yet to give the latest FromSoftware title a shot, now’s your chance. Players take on the role of the “one-armed wolf” — a disfigured ninja-like warrior with incredible abilities in 1500s Sengoku Japan. Expect the usual level of FromSoftware challenge here along with the breathtaking boss battles, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Detroit Become Human, God of War III Remastered, Ratchet and Clank, Days Gone, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Bloodborne, and more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Essential Picks PS4 game sale from $10
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $29 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Detroit Become Human $10 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War III Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ratchet and Clank $10 (Reg. $20)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes $20 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodborne $13 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II $50 (Reg. $60)
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Shenmue 3 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Last Guardian $8 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $15 (Reg. $20)
- Control $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive $15 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Hits PSN sale from $5…
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $35+)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins $12 (Reg. $30+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $49 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Splinter Cell franchise sale from $3
- Xbox Far Cry franchise sale from $5
- Xbox Assasin’s Creed franchise sale from $5
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $33 (Reg. $50)
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division FREE (Reg. up to $30)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Live Gold only
- Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Collection $20 (Reg. $33)
- The Evil Within 2 $8.50 (Reg. up to $15)
- What Remains of Edith Finch $8 (Reg. $20)
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 $3 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Rainbow Six Siege: Year 5 Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $28 (Reg. $40)
- Yooka-Laylee: The Impossible Lair $14 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 3 remake $43 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $33 (Reg. $50)
- The Outer Worlds from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- XCOM 2 Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
New Animal Crossing content hits today: Fall crafting materials and much more
8BitDo unveils customizable Arcade Stick controller for Nintendo Switch and PC
Journey to Batuu with latest Sims 4 Star Wars expansion coming September 8
Here’s our first look at the Star Wars: Squadrons single-player story campaign
Sony sends PS5 pre-order invitations and allows any player to request one
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches November 13 with cross-play, more
Sony unveils the FREE September PS Plus games: Street Fighter V and PUBG
Nintendo reportedly working on upgraded 4K Switch console for 2021 and more
