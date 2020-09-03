Today’s best game deals: Sekiro $33, Detroit Become Human $10, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice on PS4 for $32.97 with free shipping in orders over $35. Currently listed at $55 on Amazon, this is the current best price we can find and the lowest total we have tracked in quite a while. If you’ve yet to give the latest FromSoftware title a shot, now’s your chance. Players take on the role of the “one-armed wolf” — a disfigured ninja-like warrior with incredible abilities in 1500s Sengoku Japan. Expect the usual level of FromSoftware challenge here along with the breathtaking boss battles, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Detroit Become Human, God of War III Remastered, Ratchet and Clank, Days Gone, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Bloodborne, and more.

