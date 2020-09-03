Kensington’s USB 3.0 Dual 4K Display Dock drops to new low at $118 (Save 35%)

- Sep. 3rd 2020 10:09 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Kensington USB 3.0 Dual 4K Display Docking Station for $118 shipped. Typically fetching around $180, it recently dropped to $150 and is now down the extra $32, saving you a total of 35% and marking a new all-time low. Today’s offer is also $28 under our previous mention. Kensington’s docking station turns a single USB 3.0 port into a multitude of connections, delivering the ability to drive two 4K monitors at 60Hz thanks to the built-in DisplayPort outputs. There’s also six USB 3.1 ports, as well as Gigabit Ethernet and more. Over 585 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Hit the jump for additional details.

While today’s lead deal is great for adding some new I/O to older machines, it’ll also work with a MacBook and more when paired with this $10 nonda adapter. It’ll let you take advantage of all eleven ports from the lead deal on a device with USB-C connectivity and comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers.

Or if you’d rather go all-in on Thunderbolt 3, we’re still tracking a new all-time low on Kensington’s Thunderbolt 3 dual display dock at $215. Find even more ways to elevate your work from home and back to school setup in our Mac accessories guide.

Kensington USB 3.0 Docking Station features:

The Kensington USB 3.0 Dual 4K Display Docking Station includes six SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Ports that support high-speed data transfer up to 5Gbps and phone charging; use these ports for charging devices and for peripherals like a keyboard, mouse, wireless dongles, printers and other accessories. 

