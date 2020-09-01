Kensington’s Thunderbolt 3 dock drives two 4K displays at a new low of $215

- Sep. 1st 2020 10:07 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Kensington SD5550T Thunderbolt 3 Dual Display Docking Station for $215.10 shipped. Typically fetching $260, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a $45 discount, marks the first discount we’ve tracked, and is subsequently at a new all-time low. Kensington’s dual display dock lives up to its name by being able to drive two 4K monitors at 60Hz thanks to a pair of DisplayPort outputs. There’s also plenty of other I/O options here, including three USB-C slots, three USB 3.0 ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet input to complete the experience. Everything comes powered by a 135W adapter. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today’s lead deal enters with a competitive price compared to other Thunderbolt 3 docks on the market. CalDigit’s TS3 Plus hub delivers a similar array of ports, but notably ditches the second DisplayPort slot and is only $5 less than the Kensington option. But if you do want to make out for less, Anker’s PowerExpand 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock at $180 is worth a look. You’re getting a more portable design, but there’s still 4K HDMI output, alongside a batch of other ports. Get a closer look in our recent Tested review.

If you’re just looking to pair some legacy peripherals with your newer Mac, we’re still tracking a notable discount on this pair of USB-C adapters at $8. Then go shop all of the on-going Twelve South deals right here for even more ways to supplement your Mac setup.

Kensington Thunderbolt 3 dock features:

Get your ports back with the Kensington SD5550T Thunderbolt 3 & USB Type-C Docking Station. Whether you have a USB Type-C or Thunderbolt 3-equipped system, this docking station offers plenty of connectivity options for peripherals and more. At the front is the Thunderbolt 3 port, which supports up to 60W of pass-through power, and is used to connect the dock to your system.

