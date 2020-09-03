Save $100 on OnePlus 8/Pro 5G Android smartphones at new lows from $699

OnePlus is currently offering its unlocked 8 Pro 256GB 5G Android Smartphone for $899 shipped when code OPLD100OFF has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $999, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, beats our previous mention by $21, and marks a new all-time low. You’ll also score a $150 credit to use on the brand’s accessories. OnePlus 8 Pro packs a premium Android experience centered around a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. 5G connectivity enters alongside 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 865 SoC completes the package. There’s also 48MP quad camera supplemented by 3X telephoto, 5MP Color Filter, and ultra-wide angle lenses. Over 405 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, you can grab the unlocked OnePlus 8 256GB for $699 when the aforementioned code has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $799, today’s offer amounts to the same $100 discount as above and amounts to a new all-time low. Here you’ll find a 6.55-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate as well as 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Alongside the smaller screen, there’s only a triple lens 48MP camera array here. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our review.

OnePlus 8 Pro features:

Lead with Speed | 120 Hz Fluid Display – Incredibly responsive with sensational color accuracy. High-capacity 4510mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T + Warp Charge 30 Wireless with reverse wireless charging | 48 MP Quad Camera – Find your frame with a 48 MP main camera, 48 MP ultra wide angle camera, 3X telephoto lens with up to 30X Digital Zoom, and Color Filter Camera.

