Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Wormster Dash, Matchy Moods, more

- Sep. 2nd 2020 3:10 pm ET

0

It is now time to dive into all of today’s most notable Android app deals. Ranging from platfomers and horror titles to RPGs and freebie icon packs, we have plenty of notable price drops to browse through today. Highlights of this afternoon’s collection include titles such as Wormster Dash, Paranormal Territory 1 and 2, Matchy Moods, Dark Quest 2, and more. Head below the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Wormster Dash:

Prepare yourself for a one-of-its-kind runner game with hidden passages, deathly traps and a dazzling fantasy world. Your task is to outrun a menacing monster you awakened when digging too deep into sacred grounds. If you’re looking for a mobile game which tests your skills, provides captivating gameplay, provokes big laughs, and presents you with a distinct audio-visual experience, then Wormster Dash will surely satisfy your gaming desires!

