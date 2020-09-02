It is now time to dive into all of today’s most notable Android app deals. Ranging from platfomers and horror titles to RPGs and freebie icon packs, we have plenty of notable price drops to browse through today. Highlights of this afternoon’s collection include titles such as Wormster Dash, Paranormal Territory 1 and 2, Matchy Moods, Dark Quest 2, and more. Head below the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a series of notable Google Pixel 4a promotions alongside the OnePlus 7T handset at $100 off. However, we also still have up to $478 off Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra bundles as well as offers on LG’s V35 ThinQ and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. That’s all on top of some great audio deals including Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds, Powerbeats, and some other particularly affordable truly wireless models right here. You’ll also want to swing by this week’s Anker Amazon sale for accessories from $11 as well as this morning’s roundup for more.

Today’s best game deals: The Last of Us II $50, Shenmue 3 $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Wormster Dash:

Prepare yourself for a one-of-its-kind runner game with hidden passages, deathly traps and a dazzling fantasy world. Your task is to outrun a menacing monster you awakened when digging too deep into sacred grounds. If you’re looking for a mobile game which tests your skills, provides captivating gameplay, provokes big laughs, and presents you with a distinct audio-visual experience, then Wormster Dash will surely satisfy your gaming desires!

