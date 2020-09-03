Reach up to 3,500MB/s speeds with PNY’s 1TB NVMe SSD: $105 (All-time low)

- Sep. 3rd 2020 11:42 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the PNY 1TB M.2 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $104.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $10. This tiny NVMe solid-state drive boasts incredible performance that reaches up to 3,500MB/s. Once armed with speeds of this magnitude, launching apps, editing UHD video, and many other tasks are bound to feel more expeditious than before. PNY backs this solid-state drive with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If the deal above isn’t for you, there are many others to be found in our recent Kingston, WD, and Seagate roundup. Pricing there starts as low as $20, and everything listed there is shipped from Amazon. Kicking things off is Kingston’s 120GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive, which provides an easy and affordable way to boost the speed of your preferred operating system.

Since you’re giving your PC an upgrade, why not elevate a couple displays with an AmazonBasics Stand at under $30. This deal comes within a couple bucks of the all-time low, making now an excellent time to strike. Both of its arms are capable of holding a monitor that weighs up to 22-pounds.

PNY 1TB Solid-State Drive features:

  • NVME upgrade from a SATA based solid state drive (SSD) in NVME enabled PC or MAC computers for super fast OS boot times and application loads
  • The NVME PCIe gen 3×4 interface delivers exceptional performance of upto 3,500mb/s seq; Read and 3,000mb/s seq; Write speeds
  • The enhanced bandwidth of the nvme interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to sata based SSD’s

