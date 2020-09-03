Sabrent’s USB 3.2 Type-C rugged NVMe enclosure hits $43.50, more from $29.50

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sabrent USB-C/3.2 Rugged Waterproof NVMe Enclosure for $43.49 shipped with the code 1384G6CQ at checkout. Down from its $60 list price and $50 sale right now, today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best available. While NVMe drives themselves are fairly shock-proof, this enclosure delivers IP67 waterproofing and more to the table. This ensures that your drive is safe from any elements it’s exposed to, delivering a truly rugged experience. Plus, the USB-C port allows you to plug it up to Apple’s latest computers without any extra adapters. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for other great deals on USB-C NVMe enclosures from $29.50.

More Sabrent deals:

USB 3.1 NVMe: $29.50 (Reg. $46) w/ code 36916ILD

(Reg. $46) USB 3.2 NVMe: $29.50 (Reg. $45) Silver with code 167ZJT67 Black with code 3428U4HD

(Reg. $45)

Looking for a way to turn your 2.5-inch HDD into a portable storage device? AmazonBasics has a USB 3.0 enclosure designed for just that at only $14 Prime shipped. While it won’t deliver the same speeds as the USB 3.1/3.2 enclosures above, and it’s not USB-C or NVMe-compatible, this is a great way to repurpose an old drive from your computer after upgrading it to a newer, faster SSD.

For the ultimate storage solution, check out the OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual USB-C system. It offers insane storage with up to 32TB of space available, and the USB-C connectivity makes it simple to plug into Apple’s latest computers.

Sabrent USB-C Rugged NVMe Enclosure features:

Fully compliant with IP67 specification. Protection from immersion in freshwater with a depth of 1 meter (3.3 ft) for up to 30 minutes.

1 meter (3.3 ft) drop tested. Sealed against harmful dust.

USB 3.2 Gen.2 enclosure for PCIe M key M.2. Compatible with size: 2242/2260/2280.

