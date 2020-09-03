Sabrent’s USB 3.2 Type-C rugged NVMe enclosure hits $43.50, more from $29.50

- Sep. 3rd 2020 1:30 pm ET

0

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sabrent USB-C/3.2 Rugged Waterproof NVMe Enclosure for $43.49 shipped with the code 1384G6CQ at checkout. Down from its $60 list price and $50 sale right now, today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best available. While NVMe drives themselves are fairly shock-proof, this enclosure delivers IP67 waterproofing and more to the table. This ensures that your drive is safe from any elements it’s exposed to, delivering a truly rugged experience. Plus, the USB-C port allows you to plug it up to Apple’s latest computers without any extra adapters. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for other great deals on USB-C NVMe enclosures from $29.50.

More Sabrent deals:

Looking for a way to turn your 2.5-inch HDD into a portable storage device? AmazonBasics has a USB 3.0 enclosure designed for just that at only $14 Prime shipped. While it won’t deliver the same speeds as the USB 3.1/3.2 enclosures above, and it’s not USB-C or NVMe-compatible, this is a great way to repurpose an old drive from your computer after upgrading it to a newer, faster SSD.

For the ultimate storage solution, check out the OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual USB-C system. It offers insane storage with up to 32TB of space available, and the USB-C connectivity makes it simple to plug into Apple’s latest computers.

Sabrent USB-C Rugged NVMe Enclosure features:

  • Fully compliant with IP67 specification. Protection from immersion in freshwater with a depth of 1 meter (3.3 ft) for up to 30 minutes.
  • 1 meter (3.3 ft) drop tested. Sealed against harmful dust.
  • USB 3.2 Gen.2 enclosure for PCIe M key M.2. Compatible with size: 2242/2260/2280.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Sabrent

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide