OWC is debuting its latest Mac-focused storage system today in the form of the new Mercury Elite Pro Dual. Armed with USB-C connectivity, the new system touts support for up to 32TB of storage while also supplementing your machines I/O with three additional ports. And there’s of course a matching aluminum finish to fit in nicely with your Mac setup. Head below for all of the details, including pricing, availability, and more.

OWC debuts new Mercury Elite Pro Dual

The latest offering from OWC has launched as a new USB-C storage system deemed the Mercury Elite Pro Dual. This add-in is compatible with a wide variety of devices, including Mac and PC, as well as iPad and more. Though because we’re talking about OWC, this is geared towards use with Apple devices, as evident in the machine silver aluminum finish.

OWC’s Mercury Elite Pro Dual delivers two internal 3.5- or 2.5-inch drive bays and supports upwards of 32TB of RAW storage. It’s available as a standalone kit by itself or can be configured with various storage tiers direct from OWC. It supports various RAID settings as well, giving you the option to choose between more overall storage or greater redundancy with settings for RAID 0, 1, Span, or independent options.

Transfer speeds range anywhere from 567MB/s to upwards of 1026MB/s depending on if you’re rocking typical hard drives or SSD storage. Support for both bandwidths opens the OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual to use for video editors who need faster storage, as well as those justing hoping to expand a home server and more.

On top of just supplying a Mac or PC with additional storage, the new storage system also doubles as a USB-C hub. While it’ll only add an additional three ports to your machine, having an extra USB-C and two USB 3.1 slots at your disposal is a welcome inclusion.

Now available for purchase

The new Mercury Elite Pro Dual is now available directly from OWC and enters at $149 for the bring your own drive option. Those looking to get some storage alongside the system will find options station at $249 for the 2TB version with prices climbing from there. OWC is directly mentioning which brand drives it’ll outfit the system with, but they are 7200RPM HDDs with 512MB cache.

9to5Toys’ Take

At first glance, there’s a lot to like about the new OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual storage system, especially if you’re not looking to bring home a full-blown NAS. While it’s specs are great to see, the price makes it a pretty solid option for expanding a Mac or PC’s storage. The $149 option is clearly the best value, given you can score some NAS-quality drives yourself at a lower price than OWC’s own premium.

