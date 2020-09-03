Camp with Stanley’s Shot Glass and Flask Set for $30 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Stanley Adventure Shot Glass and Flask Set for $29.96 shipped. Today’s deal delivers 25% off and is the best price we can find right now. This Stanley kit bundles an 8-ounce hip flask with four 2-ounce shot glasses alongside a metal carrying case. You’ll find stainless steel used throughout the entire set, helping convey that it’s built to last. Taking this deal on future camping trips is arguably a great way to make your outings even more fun. Stanley backs this set with a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Take your next camping adventure even further with Amazon’s 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill. It’s fallen to a new low of $25.50, which equates to 20% in savings. Buyers will score a compact and lightweight unit that manages to deliver a 150-square-inch cooking surface.

Oh, and while we’re talking portable grills, did you see NOMAD’s unique solution? This premium offering disguises itself as a briefcase and looks excellent with aircraft-grade aluminum used throughout. It’s a 28-pound grill and smoker with enough space to grill up to 30 burgers at once.

Stanley Adventure Shot Glass Set features:

Toast to adventure wherever you are. This set comes with 4 (2oz) stainless-steel shot glasses, 1 (8oz) hip flask, and a metal carrying case. Uplift your spirits with a shot of spirit at the tailgate, beach, or in the woods.

Never have to worry about fragility. We’ve crafted the travel shot glasses, liquor flask, and carry case using stainless steel to withstand all adventures. An integrated lanyard means no more losing your flask’s cap.

Since 1913 we’ve promised to provide rugged, capable gear for food and drink, built to last a lifetime. It’s a promise we still keep. Stanley products purchased from Stanley Resellers come with a lifetime warranty.

