Amazon’s 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill cooks a new low of $25.50 (Save 20%)

- Sep. 2nd 2020 4:27 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill for $25.49 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. This compact charcoal grill is lightweight and easy to take from place to place. It offers a 150-square-inch cooking surface, that’s ready to grill up to three burgers and three hot dogs at once. Inside you’ll find a chrome grilling grate that’s said to “evenly distribute heat.” Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you grabbed the grill above for your next camping trip, Kershaw’s Emerson Pocket Knife could also be a great campsite companion. It’s fallen to $27 at Amazon, which happens to be 25% off typical pricing. It boasts a framelock-assisted design that delivers a blade that’s both “stable and secure.”

And while you’re at it, why not pour yourself a drink with Stanley’s Outdoor Beer Growler Set? You can currently nab it for a new Amazon low of under $52.50. This kit has everything from a 64-ounce vacuum-insulated growler to four 12-ounce stackable stainless steel tumblers. Beverages kept inside the growler will retain cold temperatures for 24-hours and ice at up to 4-days. Soup and coffee can maintain heat for 18-hours.

AmazonBasics 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill features:

  • 14-inch small charcoal grill in a lightweight, compact size for easy portability
  • 150-square-inch cooking surface provides enough space to grill up to 3 burgers and 3 hot dogs at a time
  • Chrome-plated grilling grate for evenly distributed heat and reliable strength; enamel coating on the lid and firebox for long-lasting durability

