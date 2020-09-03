Save up to 40% on Star Wars Funko Pop! figures: Baby Yoda, more from $5

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Star Wars Funko Pop! figures starting at $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One highlight is on the Super Sized Mandalorian The Child figure at $24.99. Down from its usual $40 price tag, today’s offer is $3 under our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you call him Baby Yoda or The Child, this adorable character is worth adding to your collection now before the new season of The Mandalorian premieres next month. Standing 10-inches tall, this vinyl figure is larger than your average Funko Pop! and is completed by a miniature display base. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 936 customers. Head below for more Funko Pop! deals from a galaxy far, far away.

Other notable Funko Pop! deals include:

If today’s selection of Star Wars Funko Pops isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our previous roundup of deals on the popular vinyl figures. Prices start at $4, with various Marvel, DC, Pokémon, and other characters on sale. Then go get all of the details on the upcoming LEGO version of Baby Yoda.

Baby Yoda Funko Pop! Figure features:

Embrace the irresistible infant referred to as ”The Child.” Celebrate the most stellar fandom of them all with a Super Sized Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head figure inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian now streaming on Disney+. From The Mandalorian, The Child 10″ Super Sized Figure, as a stylized POP 10″ from Funko! Figure stands 10 inches and comes in a window display box. Check out the other The Mandalorian figures from Funko! Collect them all!

