After seeing just about all of this year’s new LEGO Star Wars kits launched earlier in the week, today we’re getting word that yet another creation from the theme will be arriving in stores this fall. Launching just in time for the second season of The Mandalorian, LEGO has a brick-built version of Baby Yoda on the way. Head below for everything we know so far and what you can expect from the upcoming set.

LEGO launching a new Baby Yoda kit in the coming months

Baby Yoda has arguably been the most popular aspect of the galaxy far, far away throughout 2020 so far. That hype has caught the eye of LEGO already, debuting a pair of BrickHeadz from the Mandalorian earlier this month alongside a mini-figure version of the lovable character launching in the upcoming Razor Crest. But now it looks like LEGO is continuing to give the fans what they want with an upcoming buildable Baby Yoda set.

It’s all but confirmed at this point that LEGO will be taking yet another crack at the iconic character with its final kit of 2020. Expected to be announced sometime after we get an official look at the rumored UCS-style Mos Eisley Cantina set, this will be LEGO’s latest buildable figure.

The more detailed brick-built characters have been a staple in the Star Wars lineup since 2017 when we got a version of BB-8. That continued into the following years with a life-size Porg and then last year’s Yoda. And for 2020, LEGO is keeping up with that annual release by bringing Baby Yoda into the same scale.

What can we expect from new LEGO Baby Yoda?

The LEGO Baby Yoda will likely include anywhere from 800 to 1,000 pieces. Given that we’ve seen LEGO tackle life-sized creations before, it’s entirely possible that it’ll do so once again, given The Child’s smaller size. There’s bound to be some play features, be it wiggling ears or an opening mouth, as well. As per usual with these kinds of kits, the brick-built version of Baby Yoda will then be accompanied by a display plaque as well as a mini-figure version.

Expect a launch in October

With just about all of the new LEGO Star Wars sets from 2020 now available or launching in the coming days, it’s only a matter of time before the Baby Yoda set debuts. Our best bet would be around October 1, given the recent trends of launching new kits on the first day of each month. That also coincides with the expected debut of The Mandalorian season two, making it all the more likely. Pricing will probably be in the $70 to $90 range, although that’s largely dependent on how many bricks LEGO opts to include.

9to5Toys’ Take

A brick-built Baby Yoda like this has been something that fans have expected for quite some time. And with the hype surrounding the Disney+ series’ upcoming season only increasing as we head into the fall, I can absolutely see this being a big hit. It just comes down to how well LEGO can capture Baby Yoda’s cuteness. We know it can be done in the BrickHeadz scale, so let’s hope that can continue into the latest rendition.

Photo: Wilson Du/Flickr

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!