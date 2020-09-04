It’s been over 5-years since Amazon opened its Launchpad storefront. In the time since, Amazon has offered a dedicated space for new businesses, Shark Tank successes, and even Kickstarter wunderkinder to open up shop. Today, Amazon is looking back at the last half-decade and detailing some of its biggest success stories.

In the time since it opened, Amazon has done a substantial amount of business on Launchpad. More precisely, over 40 brands have passed $10 million in annual sales since 2015. If you’re wondering which brands, in particular, have seen the most success, head below for a detailed list along with other metrics announced today.

Amazon Launchpad looks back over 5-years

While Amazon may be known as one of the world’s largest online retailers, it has also attempted to soften its corporate image some as a player in the small business world. Launchpad is a “program to empower innovative new brands to grow in its store, reveals top-selling categories in the U.S.”

It primarily focuses on a handful of categories, such as tech and home goods, but has expanded outward in recent years. As Amazon’s storefronts have grown across the board, it has leveraged those tools for sellers new to Launchpad as well.

“We know customers are looking for ways to support small businesses, and Launchpad helps them find some of the most innovative, unique products out there,” said Nick Love, Head of Amazon Launchpad. “On the small business and startup side, our main priority is to help brands build quality product detail pages highlighting the uniqueness of the product, tell customers about their brand story, share best practices for selling in Amazon’s store, drive product awareness, and ultimately, increase sales.”

Amazon unveils most popular Launchpad products of all-time

As part of today’s announcement, Amazon is detailing some of the most popular Launchpad products of all-time. Here’s a look at a few different categories:

Home

Toys

Kitchen

You can learn more about Amazon Launchpad and all its many offerings over on this landing page.

