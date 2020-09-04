Samsung’s Galaxy Fit packs all-week battery life at a low of $50 (Save 50%)

- Sep. 4th 2020 2:05 pm ET

0

Best Buy is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker for $49.99 shipped in two styles. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and brings the price to a new all-time low. Headlined by an AMOLED display, Samsung’s Galaxy Fit is an affordable way to keep tabs on everything from heart rate to notifications from your smartphone. Alongside being able to automatically track workouts, it delivers water-resistant design up to 50-meters as well as a full week of battery life per charge. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 480 customers and for a closer look, you can dive into our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

A great way to spend a portion of your savings would be to grab a new band to go with the Galaxy Fit. Options start at around $5 at Amazon, including various sport options in multiple colors, as well as some more stylish metal link straps and more.

Samsung Galaxy Fit features:

Stay updated on fitness progress with this Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness smartwatch. The watch automatically detects your activities and sleep with a continuous battery that lasts up to a week on a single charge. This Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness smartwatch seamlessly integrates the vibrant AMOLED display within its slim profile.

