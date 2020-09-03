AirPlay 2 highlights this LG 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV at $700 ($150 off)

Amazon offers the LG 65-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV with AirPlay 2 for $699.99 shipped. Regularly $850, today’s deal is the second-best all-time we’ve tracked at Amazon and the best we can find. Built with smart homes in mind, this TV does it all while offering compatibility with Apple’s AirPlay 2, Google Assistant, Alexa, and more. It supports 4K content on a 65-inch panel featuring local dimming, LG’s ThinQ AI, and HDR specs, as well. You’ll be able to find four HDMI ports on the back alongside two USB inputs and support for Dolby Atmos across the integrated 2.0-Ch. soundbar. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

LG 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

QUAD CORE PROCESSOR: improves images, action and color, reducing distracing video noise and motion blur, enhancing sharpness and portraying accurate colors.

LG THINQ, ALEXA AND GOOGLE ASSISTANT: LG TVs are the first to integrate both the Google Assistant and Alexa with LG ThinQ AI technology.

NANO COLOR: vibrant color and detailed crisp images, made possible by the tiniest of intricacies in design and engineering.

