It is now time to head into the holiday weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals in hand. Some notable offers from yesterday are still live down below, including Mars Power Industries, Hyperforma, and Kick Ass Commandos, but there are plenty more price drops hitting today. Highlights from this morning’s collection include titles like Teslagrad, The Almost Gone, Cultist Simulator, Evoland 1 and 2, Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of this weekend’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: StoryToys Hansel and Gretel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Story Reposter: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Evoland: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tikal: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Reiner Knizia Tigris&Euphrates: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Unblock Container Block Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 100 Balls 3D: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: KizzAnime : Anime App Discover: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Secure+ password manager: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $4 (Reg. $9)

Teslagrad is a 2D puzzle-platformer with action elements where magnetism and other electromagnetic powers are the key to go throughout the game, and thereby discover the secrets kept in the long abandoned Tesla Tower. Embark on an adventure as a young boy armed with ancient Teslamancer technology. Forge your path through the Tesla Tower and overcome the huge variety of challenges and enigmas.

