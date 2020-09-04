Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. U $40, Yoshi’s Crafted World $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a straight $20 price drop, a match of our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. This one brings some modern 2D Mario to your Switch alongside a host of other playable characters including Toadette and Nabbit. It is a great way to hold you over until all of the new games and gear Nintendo announced yesterday starts to hit later this month. But we have quite an impressive lineup of Switch titles on sale today including Splatoon 2, Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Maker 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Animal Crossing New Horizons, and many more PS4/Xbox One offers.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Switch eShop deals from $3
- New Essential Picks PS4 game sale from $10
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $25.50 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 3 remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCADE $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11: Aftermath $35 (Reg. $60)
- Lego Marvel Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- Golf Story $12 (Reg. $15)
- The Last of Us Part II $47 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order $60
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Detroit Become Human $10 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War III Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ratchet and Clank $10 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- The Last Guardian $8 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $15 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone $22 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Hits PSN sale from $5…
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $35+)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins $12 (Reg. $30+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Splinter Cell franchise sale from $3
- Xbox Far Cry franchise sale from $5
- Xbox Assassin’s Creed franchise sale from $5
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $33 (Reg. $50)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division FREE (Reg. up to $30)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Live Gold only
- Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Collection $20 (Reg. $33)
- The Evil Within 2 $8.50 (Reg. up to $15)
- What Remains of Edith Finch $8 (Reg. $20)
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 $3 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Rainbow Six Siege: Year 5 Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $33 (Reg. $50)
- The Outer Worlds from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- XCOM 2 Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
