Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. U $40, Yoshi’s Crafted World $40, more

- Sep. 4th 2020 9:33 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a straight $20 price drop, a match of our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. This one brings some modern 2D Mario to your Switch alongside a host of other playable characters including Toadette and Nabbit. It is a great way to hold you over until all of the new games and gear Nintendo announced yesterday starts to hit later this month. But we have quite an impressive lineup of Switch titles on sale today including Splatoon 2, Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Maker 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Animal Crossing New Horizons, and many more PS4/Xbox One offers.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

ASTRO’s 2nd gen A20 wireless gaming headset works with Xbox and PlayStation

Nintendo unveils Mario battle royale game, 3D All-Stars, new handheld, more

New Animal Crossing content hits today: Fall crafting materials and much more

8BitDo unveils customizable Arcade Stick controller for Nintendo Switch and PC

Journey to Batuu with latest Sims 4 Star Wars expansion coming September 8

Here’s our first look at the Star Wars: Squadrons single-player story campaign

Sony sends PS5 pre-order invitations and allows any player to request one

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches November 13 with cross-play, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard