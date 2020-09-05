Secure Kwikset’s Halo Smart Lock at an Amazon low of $135.50 (Save $35)

- Sep. 5th 2020 10:12 am ET

$135.50
0

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $135.30 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there, shaves $11 off compared to pricing available on the other colorway, and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $3. This Wi-Fi equipped door lock from Kwikset can be controlled from your smartphone. Using its companion app, you’ll be able to manage up to 250 unique passcodes. That’s more than enough to give each family member and close friend a memorable code. From there you can even schedule when codes work and when they don’t. This Kwikset solution is compatible with both Alexa and Assistant. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Making installation a breeze with one of the deals we’ve found on SKIL, WORX, and Makita tools. Believe it or not, pricing starts at $30, helping ensure there’s something in store for almost any budget. Swing by the entire list to see which discount has your name on it.

Now that the front door is secured, perhaps you should do the same with your data. Western Digital’s latest release makes this simple. It’s called ArmorLock SSD and it encrypts 2TB of data and uses your smartphone as the key. Authentication is handled using your iPhone or Android device’s biometric verification, making the process about as seamless as unlocking your phone.

Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

  • Wi-Fi Enabled- Kwikset HALO smart lock is a WiFi connected door lock that connects directly to your home Wi-Fi network and smartphone for a secure smart home that does not require a third party smart home hub panel or subscription
  • 250 Customer User Codes- Create up to 250 unique user codes for friends family or guests that you can disable or delete from the Kwikset App Set schedules for custom user codes from your smartphone using the Kwikset app as well
  • Receive Notifications- Receive notifications of your lock’s activity and view the lock event history from your smartphone using the Kwikset app

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$135.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Kwikset

About the Author