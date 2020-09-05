Secure Kwikset’s Halo Smart Lock at an Amazon low of $135.50 (Save $35)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $135.30 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there, shaves $11 off compared to pricing available on the other colorway, and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $3. This Wi-Fi equipped door lock from Kwikset can be controlled from your smartphone. Using its companion app, you’ll be able to manage up to 250 unique passcodes. That’s more than enough to give each family member and close friend a memorable code. From there you can even schedule when codes work and when they don’t. This Kwikset solution is compatible with both Alexa and Assistant. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Making installation a breeze with one of the deals we’ve found on SKIL, WORX, and Makita tools. Believe it or not, pricing starts at $30, helping ensure there’s something in store for almost any budget. Swing by the entire list to see which discount has your name on it.

Now that the front door is secured, perhaps you should do the same with your data. Western Digital’s latest release makes this simple. It’s called ArmorLock SSD and it encrypts 2TB of data and uses your smartphone as the key. Authentication is handled using your iPhone or Android device’s biometric verification, making the process about as seamless as unlocking your phone.

Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Wi-Fi Enabled- Kwikset HALO smart lock is a WiFi connected door lock that connects directly to your home Wi-Fi network and smartphone for a secure smart home that does not require a third party smart home hub panel or subscription

250 Customer User Codes- Create up to 250 unique user codes for friends family or guests that you can disable or delete from the Kwikset App Set schedules for custom user codes from your smartphone using the Kwikset app as well

Receive Notifications- Receive notifications of your lock’s activity and view the lock event history from your smartphone using the Kwikset app

