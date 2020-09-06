BISSELL’s Cleanview Swivel Vacuum packs a bagless design at $98 (Save 40%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Rewind Upright Vacuum for $97.99 shipped. Down from its usual $160 price tag, today’s offer is good for a savings of nearly 40%, beats the previous price cut by $22, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Sporting a bagless design, BISSELL’s Cleanview Swivel vacuum features a triple action brush roll and more. The built-in scatter free technology is said to maximize pet hair pickup, making it a great option for dog and cat owners. You’re also looking at a 27-foot power cable, specialized pet-focused cleaning tools, and a swivel steering system for easily getting into harder to reach areas. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in the BISSELL game would be picking up its AeroSlim Handheld Vacuum at $40. This alternative isn’t quite as robust as the lead deal, and won’t handle all your cleaning needs quite like the Cleanview Swivel will. But when it comes to cleaning up more localized messes and the like, it’s a great option.

If you’d rather the vacuuming be taken care of for you, we’re still tracking a $151 discount on Roborock’s S6 Pure laser-guided robotic vacuum at $449. That’s on top of the more affordable S4 Robotic Vacuum from Roborock, which is now down to $300 following a $100 discount. Then dive into our home goods guide for even more.

BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Vacuum features:

Triple action brush roll + scatter free technology maximize pet hair pickup – even if it’s embedded. 27’ power cord automatically rewinds for quick and easy storage. Cleaning path width – 13.5 inch. Swivel steering makes cleaning around furniture and obstacles easy. Edge to edge cleaning feature gets closer to walls and corners with each pass.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!