A $151 discount brings Roborock’s S6 Pure laser-guided robotic vacuum to $449

BuyDig is currently offering the Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop for $449 shipped. Usually selling for $600, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, beats our previous mention by $11, and is a new all-time low. Roborock’s S6 Pure brings laser-guided navigation to your home alongside mopping capabilities and more. Smart home control enters in the form of Alexa voice control, and you’ll also be able to count on 2.5-hours of runtime alongside a 2000Pa suction system. BuyDig also sweetens the pot with an extended 1-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 315 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those who can live without some of the more advanced cleaning functionality found above can save some extra cash by going with Anker’s highly-rated eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S instead. This alternative enters with a $190 price tag, delivering Alexa control but without the laser-guided cleaning that you’d find on the lead deal.

Or if you’d just prefer a handheld vacuum, LG’s Cordzero enters with an 80-minute runtime and is currently on sale, as well. Right now, it’s down to $280 in refurbished condition. Then go hit up our home goods guide for even more ways to renovate your space.

Roborock S6 Pure features:

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning. Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by roborock app and Alexa voice control. Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

