Let Roborock’s S4 Smart Robotic Vacuum handle the cleaning at $300 (Save $100)

- Sep. 4th 2020 10:07 am ET

0

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S4 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum for $299.99 shipped when applying code ROBOROCKS4 at checkout. Typically fetching $400, here you’re looking at scoring 25% in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention and coming within $3 of the all-time low. Despite being one of Roborock’s more affordable offerings, its S4 vacuum still delivers plenty of notable features headlined by a laser-guided navigation system. This allows you to be able to use Alexa or Assistant to tell the vacuum to clean only the family room. There’s also a 2000pa suction system, 150-minute runtime, and more. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

A great way to supplement your cleaning arsenal is with the BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster. Adding this handheld vacuum into your setup provides a more convenient way to take care of messes instead of having to send the featured robotic vacuum off to sweep the house. And at $38, you’ll be able to use a portion of the savings and still have cash left over.

Those in the market for a higher-end cleaning solution should have a look at Roborock’s S6 Pure laser-guided robotic vacuum, which has dropped to $449. And then get all of the details on the new DEEBOT T8 Robotic vacuum from ECOVACS, which launched late last month alongside a new auto-empty dock and more.

Roborock S4 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum features:

When cleaning larger spaces, S4 will clean until its battery is low, then it will return to its dock and recharge to 80% capacity before continuing with the cleanup. Choose the right cleanup mode for any given need, with 5-levels of cleaning power, generating increasing amounts of suction and noise. Available modes are Quiet, Balanced, Turbo, and MAX.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

