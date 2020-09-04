Let Roborock’s S4 Smart Robotic Vacuum handle the cleaning at $300 (Save $100)

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S4 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum for $299.99 shipped when applying code ROBOROCKS4 at checkout. Typically fetching $400, here you’re looking at scoring 25% in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention and coming within $3 of the all-time low. Despite being one of Roborock’s more affordable offerings, its S4 vacuum still delivers plenty of notable features headlined by a laser-guided navigation system. This allows you to be able to use Alexa or Assistant to tell the vacuum to clean only the family room. There’s also a 2000pa suction system, 150-minute runtime, and more. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

A great way to supplement your cleaning arsenal is with the BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster. Adding this handheld vacuum into your setup provides a more convenient way to take care of messes instead of having to send the featured robotic vacuum off to sweep the house. And at $38, you’ll be able to use a portion of the savings and still have cash left over.

Those in the market for a higher-end cleaning solution should have a look at Roborock’s S6 Pure laser-guided robotic vacuum, which has dropped to $449. And then get all of the details on the new DEEBOT T8 Robotic vacuum from ECOVACS, which launched late last month alongside a new auto-empty dock and more.

Roborock S4 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum features:

When cleaning larger spaces, S4 will clean until its battery is low, then it will return to its dock and recharge to 80% capacity before continuing with the cleanup. Choose the right cleanup mode for any given need, with 5-levels of cleaning power, generating increasing amounts of suction and noise. Available modes are Quiet, Balanced, Turbo, and MAX.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!