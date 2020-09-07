Anker’s Labor Day sale takes up to 30% off docks, smart home gear, more

Anker has launched a big Labor Day sale today over at Amazon filled with notable price drops. Our top pick is the new PowerExpand Elite Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $239.99 shipped. That’s down $60 from the regular going rate and the best discount we’ve tracked all-time. Anker entered the competitive Thunderbolt 3 dock space recently with a 13-port design that delivers an ample amount of front-facing I/O, including SD card slots, USB-C PD up to 85W, and more. We loved it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review and Amazon customers agree. There are even more notable deals down below.
Other notable deals include:
- Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth Headphones: $45 (Reg. $60)
- PowerPower III Nano Wall Charger: $12 (Reg. $18)
- PowerPort 6 Desktop Charger: $22 (Reg. $26)
- 2-pack PowerWave Qi Stands: $26 (Reg. $35)
- 2-cam eufyCam 2C Kit: $190 (Reg. $220)
- w/ code EFCAM8833
- eufy Security Video Doorbell: $100 (Reg. $160)
- w/ code DOORBELL99 and on-page coupon
- 6-in-1 USB-C PD Hub: $35 (Reg. $50)
- w/ code AKUSBC62
- 10-foot PowerLine+ Lightning Cable: $18.50 (Reg. $25)
- Smart Scale P1: $36 (Reg. $50)
- Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker: $36.50 (Reg. $45)
- Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker: $23 (Reg. $28)
You’ll find even more smartphone accessories on sale today in our constantly-updating guide. That includes a particularly notable deal on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch at $365.50, which is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Find the rest of today’s deals here.
Anker PowerExpand Elite features:
- Incredible Expansion: Equipped with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm AUX port.
- Unparalleled Charging Options: With 85W and 15W Thunderbolt 3 ports plus an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, PowerExpand offers multiple ways to get a high-speed charge for anything from laptops to phones and more.
- Media Display: The Thunderbolt 3 port supports 5K@60Hz while the HDMI port supports a resolution of 4K@60Hz. Connect to both simultaneously to enjoy crystal-clear streaming or mirroring across 2 displays.
