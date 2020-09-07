Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Watch 3 sees first discount to $365.50 (Reg. $430)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for $365.30 shipped in black. Typically fetching $430, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts since being unveiled in August, saves you 15%, and marks a new all-time low. As the latest wearable from Samsung, its new Galaxy Watch 3 debuts with a 45mm circular OLED display complemented by a rotating bezel for interacting with the device. You’ll be able to count on a variety of health-monitoring capabilities too, including heart rate, SPO2, VO2 max, and more. Samsung plans to launch ECG features in the future, as well. So far it carries a 4.2/5 star rating, and you can get a more complete picture in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 at $249 instead. Going with Samsung’s previous-generation wearable lets you pocket plenty of additional cash from the lead deal, but does mean you’ll forfeit the newer fitness features, refreshed design, and more.

Right now, the much more affordable Samsung Galaxy Fit is still marked down to $50, alongside everything else you’ll find in our fitness tracker guide. Another highlight includes the best price to date on the latest Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch, which can be yours for $180.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth.

