Amazon takes 35% off Sphero’s programmable Mini Robot Soccer Ball, now $26

Amazon is offering the Sphero Mini Robot Soccer Ball for $25.80 shipped. That’s $14 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This tiny robot from Sphero is comparable in size to that of a ping pong ball. Internal components include a gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights, all of which can be controlled via coding. Platforms taught include both JavaScript and Swift, preparing you to tackle future web or iOS projects. Swing by our hands-on review to learn more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Oh, and since we’re talking programmable robots, did you see iRobot’s Root rt0? It serves as a more affordable alternative to its predecessor, clocking in at a price that’s roughly 35% less. The entire unit boasts a total of 20-sensors, making it a solution that’s bound to have tons of projects in store. Read all about it in our release coverage.

For those of you that would rather be active outdoors, don’t miss out on the Razor RipStik deal we found. Right now you can grab this skateboard and snowboard hybrid for $59, which happens to be $21 off typical pricing there. It’s ready to support up to 220-pounds of weight and spiked traction pads throughout help riders maintain their grip.

Sphero Mini Robot Soccer Ball features:

This soccer-themed Sphero Mini packs a ton of fun into a tiny programmable robot the size of a ping pong ball. Equipped with a gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights, this app-enabled robotic ball lets you drive, play games, and code using our free apps.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!