Amazon’s 25-Ft. Extension Cord has three illuminated outlets: $24.50 (20% off)

- Sep. 8th 2020 1:08 pm ET

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 25-foot Outdoor Extension Cord for $24.30 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked in months. Anyone armed with this extension cord will be ready to add three outlets to the job at hand. Even better, each of them are illuminated, ensuring you won’t have to struggle in the dark. It’s ready for both indoor and outdoor use, making this a well-rounded solution worth having. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

The deal above will arguably make it easier to top off the discounted Swagtron Electric Scooter. Believe it or not, you can currently snag it for $90 at Amazon. It weighs in at just 8.1-pounds and is an affordable way to scoot around town.

Amazon’s extension cord is also bound to come in handy when camping. And while we’re on that topic, did you see Scout Kenai? It converts your truck bed into a solar-powered camper that can be equipped with a bathroom. Read all about it in our news coverage.

AmazonBasics 25-foot Extension Cord features:

  • Heavy-duty 3-outlet lighted 12-gauge, 3-wire extension cord for job sites, workshops and general indoor/outdoor use
  • Female plug lights up when cord has power
  • Durable, clear-molded plugs resist wear and tear
  • Rated for 15 Amps, 125V, and 1875 Watts; quality 12-gauge copper wire
  • Weather-safe SJTW outer jacket for durability

