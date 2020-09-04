Apple kicks off $5 movie sale for Labor Day weekend

Apple is heading into the holiday weekend with a nice $5 movie sale following the launch of its official Labor Day promotion a few days back. Most of today’s offers center around classic films from the ’90s and 2000s, all of which will become a permanent part of your library. Our top picks can be found below.

Apple hits Labor Day weekend with $5 movie sale

You’d typically pay $10 to $20 for each of the films included in today’s sale for comparison sake. Many of these offers are a match of our previous mentions and right at all-time low prices. Our favorite deals today include:

Make sure to check out the larger Apple Labor Day movie sale that’s on-going from earlier this week. There’s also a great selection of TV show deals from our coverage yesterday, which includes notable discounts on iconic series like Breaking Bad and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!