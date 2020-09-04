Apple kicks off $5 movie sale for Labor Day weekend

- Sep. 4th 2020 8:44 am ET

0

Apple is heading into the holiday weekend with a nice $5 movie sale following the launch of its official Labor Day promotion a few days back. Most of today’s offers center around classic films from the ’90s and 2000s, all of which will become a permanent part of your library. Our top picks can be found below.

Apple hits Labor Day weekend with $5 movie sale

You’d typically pay $10 to $20 for each of the films included in today’s sale for comparison sake. Many of these offers are a match of our previous mentions and right at all-time low prices. Our favorite deals today include:

Make sure to check out the larger Apple Labor Day movie sale that’s on-going from earlier this week. There’s also a great selection of TV show deals from our coverage yesterday, which includes notable discounts on iconic series like Breaking Bad and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp