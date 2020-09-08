Fitbit’s new Sense Smartwatch sees first discount to $306.50 ahead of launch

Amazon is currently offering the new Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch for $306.37 shipped as a pre-order in both styles. Slated to launch with a $330 price tag on September 25, today’s discount marks the first price cut since it was announced at the end of August and is subsequently a new all-time low. As Fitbit’s latest addition to its roster of fitness trackers, the new Sense Smartwatch delivers up to 6-day battery life alongside built-in GPS, always-on AMOLED display, and NFC. There’s also the introduction of ECG capabilities, as well as other new fitness tracking features like stress, skin temperature, and mindfulness to go with the usual batch of exercise stats and the like. Dive into our launch coverage for all of the details.

Locking in the Fitbit Sense now also means you’ll be able to take advantage of Amazon’s Pre-order Price Guarantee. This means that even if there’s an even deeper discount between now and its expected ship date at the end of the month, you’ll pay the lowest price from now until September 25. But if you’re looking to skip the pre-order and grab a new fitness tracker now, the Fitbit Charge 4 at $130 is a great alternative that provides one of the brand’s most recent experiences for less.

You’ll find even more deals where today’s discount came from over in our fitness tracker guide. One highlight is on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Watch 3, which has dropped in price for the first time at $365.50. There’s also some more affordable options, like Samsung’s Galaxy Fit at $50.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch features:

Meet Fitbit Sense–the advanced smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health. Assess your heart for AFib right from your wrist, detect and manage stress, better understand your sleep quality and even keep an eye on patterns in your skin temperature.

