Score a 1,000-watt Ninja Pro Blender for $69 shipped today (Reg. $84+)

- Sep. 8th 2020 1:29 pm ET

Walmart is now offering the Ninja Professional 1,000-Watt Blender (BL710WM) for $69 shipped. Regularly $84 at Walmart and currently starting at $87 via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. Featuring 1,000-watts of power and Ninja’s “Total Crushing” blade, this model is great for simple smoothies and for more robust meal and cocktail preparations with the ability to pulverize ice into snow. It ships with a 72-ounce pro blending jar and all of the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for simple clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

For something even more affordable, consider the Black+Decker Counter Top Blender at $25 Prime shipped. While not quite as powerful or attractive overall, this model will make short work of your daily protein shake and save you considerably at the same time.

Otherwise, just score a BlenderBottle while they are on sale from $9 and call it a day. But be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more including Instant Pot cookers and much more.

More on the Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender:

The Ninja Performance Blender features a sleek design for your countertop and outstanding performance with 1000 watts of professional power. Ninja® Total Crushing® Blades gives you true ice-to-snow crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing. The full 72 oz. XL professional blender pitcher is great for making drinks and smoothies for the whole family. 

