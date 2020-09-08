BlenderBottle Pro32 Shaker Bottle matching Amazon low at $9 (Reg. $15)

Amazon is offering the 32-ounce BlenderBottle Pro32 Shaker Bottle for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order orders $25. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $15, it dropped down to $10 last month at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low. Ideal for shaking up a protein smoothie on-the-go, this model ships with the surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk. The screw-on lid offers a leak-proof solution that stays safe in your bag while the “durable” Eastman tritan plastic is dishwasher-safe for simple clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 8,500 Amazon customers and ships with a lifetime warranty. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the 28-ounce BlenderBottle Classic at under $8 Prime shipped. This one is obviously slightly smaller in terms of capacity, but that will make it easier to lug around and it still includes the wire whisk. We also still have a great deal live on the 22-ounce ProStak model at $8 Prime shipped as well. Both options carry stellar ratings from as many as 26,000 Amazon customers.

While we are talking workout companion deals, check out the rare savings available on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ Cellular models, today’s new Best Buy Apple gear sale, and Jaybird’s X4 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds at $69 (save 34%). We also have some great fitness apparel deals live including Lululemon’s September Deals and many more right here alongside Amazon’s at-home exercise equipment sale.

More on the BlenderBottle Pro32 Shaker Bottle:

32-ounce capacity (note: measurements only go to 26 ounces) sleek and durable Pro32 shaker cup for mixing protein shakes, smoothies, and supplements

Patented mixing system uses 316 surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk found only in BlenderBottle brand shaker cups

Screw-on lid creates leak-proof seal, and secure flip cap with SpoutGuard keeps germs at bay; wide loop top for easy carrying or attaching keys

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!