Instant Pot 8-Qt. Duo Evo hits Amazon low at $100 + more cookers from $30

- Sep. 7th 2020 8:26 am ET

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $99.95 shipped. Currently matched at Kohl’s. Regularly $140, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Featuring over 20 enhancements from the previous generation models, this 1400-watt multi-cooker sports 48 customizable presets including everything from soup and beans to ribs and desserts. The dishwasher-safe, stainless steel inner pot can feed up to eight people at once using various cooking techniques like sous vide or just straight up baking. Rated 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more multi-cooker and air fryer deals.

More air fryer/cooker deals:

The kitchen and cookware deals certainly don’t stop there though. We also still have notable offers live on Pit Boss’ 1-burner portable gas griddle, Chefman’s family-sized 12 egg cooker, Anova’s 1,200W Pro cooker at $278 (save 30%) and the Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker. Hit up our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Instant Pot Duo Evo Multi-Cooker:

  • Cooks fast & saves time: Cooks up to 70 % faster; New 1400w heating element reduces preheating time allowing you to make meals faster; Pressure release time is shortened with our new QuickCool technology
  • Consistently delicious as you like it: 48 customizable presets for soups, beans, rice, ribs and more; Takes the guesswork out and makes cooking dishes everyone will love easy; Programs like sous vide and bake make preparing chef quality entrees and desserts easy

