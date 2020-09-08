This Novogratz 2-Chair Dining Set is yours for $166 at Amazon (Reg. $250)

- Sep. 8th 2020 4:48 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Novogratz 2-Chair Dining Set for $165.99 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by about 2-weeks. That’s $84 off the typical rate there and comes within $20 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re in need of a couple dining chairs, this Novogratz set is worthy of your consideration. It’s ready to withstand indoor and outdoor climates, making it a well-rounded solution to keep at home. Each chair is comprised of “durable, long-lasting resin” and measures 23.4- by 21.3- by 32.5-inches. Ratings are still rolling in for this set, but Novogratz furniture is reputable.

While you’re at it, let’s not forget that you can affordably furnish a guest room with Zinus’ Lorrick Twin Bed Frame at $119.50. You’d typically have to spend around $160, allowing this deal to leave you with $40 in savings. Once assembled, this bed can uphold 350-pounds of weight and boasts quite a bit of storage space underneath.

With cooler temperatures just around the corner, your furnace is bound to dry out the air in your home. Thankfully we spotted a deal on Amazon’s 3-in-1 Humidifier earlier today. Right now you can grab it for $31, which happens to be the lowest price yet. Not only does it operate as a humidifier, it’s also a diffuser and night light.

Novogratz 2-Chair Dining Set features:

  • Grab a friend and get comfortable right away with these 2 easy to assemble dining chairs
  • Perfect for indoor and outdoor gatherings with family and friends
  • Built from durable, long-lasting resin with extra-large seating

