New all-time low brings Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ to $110.50 (Save 26%)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds for $110.40 shipped in red. Usually selling for $150, today’s discount scores you over 26% in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and brings the price down to a new all-time low at Amazon. Samsung delivers a true wireless form-factor with its Galaxy Buds+ complete with an Ambient Sound mode that cuts out distracting noise around you. The earbuds pack 11-hours of battery life per per listening session, which jumps to 22 with the included Qi-enabled charging case. Other notable features here include built-in touch controls, a 2-way dynamic driver system, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,600 customers, and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

For comparison, today’s discount is only $2 more than what you’d currently pay for Samsung’s entry-level Galaxy Buds. But if you’re looking to make out for less than the Galaxy Buds+, the Anker Soundcore Life P2 at $48 provide a more affordable way to score some true wireless earbuds. You can count on 7-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water-resistance, and a 4.2/5 star rating from over 19,000 customers.

Right now, we’re also still tracking an Amazon all-time low on the workout-ready Jaybird X4 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds. Down 34% from the regular going rate, you can score them for $69. That’s on top of everything else in our headphones guide.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ features:

Get lost in your favorite playlist with these Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones. The premium AKG technology delivers crisp, high notes and deep bass for a full-bodied sound, while the built-in battery delivers up to 22 hours of nonstop playtime for limitless entertainment. When paired with your smartphone, these rechargeable Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones are compatible with virtual assistants like Bixby or Alexa for convenient hands-free control.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!