New all-time low brings Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ to $110.50 (Save 26%)

- Sep. 8th 2020 8:24 am ET

Get this deal
$150 $110.50
0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds for $110.40 shipped in red. Usually selling for $150, today’s discount scores you over 26% in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and brings the price down to a new all-time low at Amazon. Samsung delivers a true wireless form-factor with its Galaxy Buds+ complete with an Ambient Sound mode that cuts out distracting noise around you. The earbuds pack 11-hours of battery life per per listening session, which jumps to 22 with the included Qi-enabled charging case. Other notable features here include built-in touch controls, a 2-way dynamic driver system, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,600 customers, and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

For comparison, today’s discount is only $2 more than what you’d currently pay for Samsung’s entry-level Galaxy Buds. But if you’re looking to make out for less than the Galaxy Buds+, the Anker Soundcore Life P2 at $48 provide a more affordable way to score some true wireless earbuds. You can count on 7-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water-resistance, and a 4.2/5 star rating from over 19,000 customers. 

Right now, we’re also still tracking an Amazon all-time low on the workout-ready Jaybird X4 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds. Down 34% from the regular going rate, you can score them for $69. That’s on top of everything else in our headphones guide.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ features:

Get lost in your favorite playlist with these Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones. The premium AKG technology delivers crisp, high notes and deep bass for a full-bodied sound, while the built-in battery delivers up to 22 hours of nonstop playtime for limitless entertainment. When paired with your smartphone, these rechargeable Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones are compatible with virtual assistants like Bixby or Alexa for convenient hands-free control.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$150 $110.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go