Score an Amazon low on Jaybird’s X4 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds at $69 (Save 34%)

Amazon is currently offering the Jaybird X4 Bluetooth Sport Earbuds for $69 shipped. Down from the usual $105 price tag, today’s offer is good for a 34% discount, matches the all-time low for only the third time, and marks the best we’ve seen in months. Jaybird’s X4 are a great option to consider if you’re in the market for a dedicated pair of workout earbuds. Alongside a fully weatherproof IPX7 design, you’re also looking at 8-hour battery life and interchangeable ear tips. Plus, you’ll be able to customize the sound experience thanks to adjustable EQ settings in the companion smartphone app. Over 730 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Score yourself a more affordable pair of workout earbuds by going with the Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds from Anker. You’ll make out for $33 right now, delivering a similar IPX7 water-resistance to the lead deal, but with up to 20-hours of playback per charge. You will miss out on the more customizable audio profiles going this route.

While you’ll definitely want to dive into our review of the new JBL Quantum 800 ANC gaming headset, there are plenty of other discounts to be had for personalized audio. Over in our headphones guide, you’ll find Anker’s Soundcore Vortex cans at $30, as well as the Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds for $149.

J aybird X4 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds features:

Pair your smartphone with these Jaybird X4 wireless sport headphones and head to the gym or hiking trails in comfort. The thoughtful design works with music or your contact list, letting you take and make calls easily. Equipped with Comply Ultra soft tips and rated IPX7 to resist water and sweat, these Jaybird X4 wireless sport headphones create a comfortable experience with every jog or set.

