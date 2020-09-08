Amid long-running speculation, new reports and Microsoft itself have revealed new details on the next-generation of Xbox consoles. Fresh details from Windows Central point to an early November launch date for Xbox Series X, while the lower-cost Xbox Series S has now been made official as well, with Microsoft confirming early this morning. With prices starting at $299, today’s news offers a further glimpse into Microsoft’s next-gen plans. Head below for full details on today’s news, pricing for the entire lot, and most importantly, the launch date.

More details arrive for Microsoft’s next-generation consoles

First up, let’s take a look at the headliner, Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X. A new report this morning points to a November 10 release date, which is the first time we’ve seen a concrete date like this. Of course, Microsoft has yet to pin down that date itself, but additional details released today and past news appear to corroborate that date.

Microsoft is slated to offer its high-end, next-generation console at $499. That’s in line with its previous flagship releases, so there’s no surprise there. It also appears that Microsoft will offer a financing program for the Series X at $35 per month.

Xbox Series S goes official

While the Series X is still churning in the rumor mill, Xbox and Microsoft did make its upcoming Series S console official after months of speculation. At $299, it’s slated to arrive “soon.”

👀 Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

With next-generation performance in the smallest Xbox footprint ever, at least according to Microsoft, the Series S is likely to be the console of choice for many loyalists this holiday shopping season. If the rumored price points of the Series X hold true, then it’s going to be $200 less, which will be key in today’s pandemic economy.

Of course, the big difference aside from the internal specs and price point is the disc-less design. Series X is still expected to arrive with support for physical media, while the lower-priced model is going to skip that benefit.

9to5Toys’ Take

We’re starting to run out of time ahead of Microsoft’s big release in November. We’re expecting Microsoft to hold a formal event in the coming weeks to offer more details on both of its upcoming consoles. In the meantime, we can continue to speculate further on what the high-end model is expected to bring. With Sony delivering a strong showing for its own next-generation console, the pressure is surely on Microsoft to amp up its own offerings.

