All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. From card-based dungeon crawlers and interactive mystery thrillers to remote desktop apps and astronomical suites, you’ll find all of today’s most notable price drops down below. Highlights of today’s collection include titles such as One Deck Dungeon, Mars Information, Remote Drive for Mac Pro, Focus Timer, and more. Hit the jump for a complete breakdown of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Mendeleev.me: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Remote, Keyboard & Mouse [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac – Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote NumPad & KeyPad Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mars Information: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Secret Files 3: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Big Photo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: God Simulator. Religion Inc.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Super Tank Battle – myCityArmy: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Marvin The Cube: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ParkQuest National Park Guide: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Vestigium: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: EoEbooks: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Pixave: $5 (Reg. $15)

More on One Deck Dungeon :

Adventure calls… but you don’t always have time to spend hours optimizing your character sheet or managing your inventory! One Deck Dungeon lets you jump right in to bashing down doors, rolling dice, and squashing baddies with style. Get a full roguelike game experience, boiled down to its essence, and captured in a single deck of cards and a handful of dice!

