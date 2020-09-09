Today’s best game deals: Last of Us II $47, Resident Evil 2 + 3 $45, more

- Sep. 9th 2020 10:05 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, trusted game dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering The Last of Us Part II for $46.99 shipped. Regularly $60, today’s offer is matching the lowest price e have featured and is the best we can find. Amazon third-party sellers and PSN have it starting at $50 right now for comparison. Rumor has it The Last Us II will be a free next-generation upgrade and Naughty Dog added loads of new content to the experience last month including Grounded mode, permadeath, 8-bit visuals, and more. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Resident Evil 2 and 3 RACCOON CITY EDITION, Hitman 2, Tetris Effect, FIFA 20, Resident Evil 4 for Switch, The Witcher 3 Complete, Super Mario Maker 2, The Witcher 3 Complete, and many more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

