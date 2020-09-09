Following up the ongoing free Black Panther reads, ComiXology is back with a new collection of discounted digital reads, this time focusing on Spider-man. In its new Marvel Ultimate sale, you’ll be able to find a variety of single issue and graphic novels starring the web-slinger starting from $1. One highlight and a particularly notable place to get started is with Miles Morales: Ultimate Spider-Man Collection Vol. 1 at $7.99. Typically fetching $20, today’s offer saves you 60%, is $2 under our previous mention, and the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 358-page graphic novel picks up with a familiar plot to Into the Spider-Verse, but swings Miles into a more conventional origin story that every Marvel fan should be aware of. Head below the fold for even more of our top picks from the Ultimate Spider-Man sale.

Other notable deals at ComiXology include:

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Miles Morales Ultimate Spider-Man synopsis:

Miles Morales takes up the mantle of Spider-Man! Before Peter Parker died, young Miles was poised to start the next chapter in his life in a new school. Then, a spider’s bite granted the teenager incredible arachnid-like powers. Now, Miles has been thrust into a world he doesn’t understand, with only gut instinct and a little thing called responsibility as his guides. Can he live up to Peter’s legacy as Spider-Man? As Miles grapples with his new life, Miles’ Uncle Aaron — A.K.A. the Prowler — learns his secret! He’s got plans for his nephew, but little does he know that the Scorpion is on his tail!

