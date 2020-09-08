ComiXology is kicking the week off by launching its latest graphic novel sales highlighted by a particularly noteworthy deal on Black Panther reads. In honor of Chadwick Boseman’s passing, you can dive into every one of ComiXology’s single issue Black Panther reads for FREE. Usually fetching between $2 and $4 per novel, today’s deals are easily the best we’ve seen and a great way to load up your library with digital reads starring the iconic hero. While it’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, a great place to dive in would be picking up Black Panther (2018) Volume 1. Usually $2, this title takes a bold direction for Black Panther, throwing T’Challa into a similar multiverse plot as with Into the Spider-Verse, as he tries to uncover the truth between an Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda. Head below the fold for additional details on the free Black Panther comics and more.

Read up on Wakanda with free Black Panther comics

Be sure to shop all of the other free Black Panther comics right here. If you find that the featured read is to your liking, the rest of its story line is available at no-cost as well, so you can dive into all 15 of the related single issue comics without spending a cent. Of course, there are plenty of other discounts to be had starring T’Challa, as well as Shuri and all of the other iconic Wakandan characters right here.

ComiXology is continuing the Marvel action with yet another sale, taking up to 65% off a selection of Fantastic Four reads in its Masterworks sale. Starting at under $1 for single issue copies and then going up from there, you’ll find a collection of titles centered around the superhero team spanning some classic reads to more modern publications and more. Get a closer look at what’s included right here.

For even more deals, be sure to swing by our ComiXology guide. Or you could give ComiXology’s Unlimited service a look for access to thousands of free digital releases, as well as up to 15% savings on already-discounted titles. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Black Panther 2018 Volume 1 synopsis:

A bold new direction for the Black Panther! For years, T’Challa has fought off invaders from his homeland, protecting Wakanda from everything from meddling governments to long-lost gods. Now, he will discover that Wakanda is much bigger than he ever dreamed…Across the vast Multiverse lies an empire founded in T’Challa’s name. Readers caught a glimpse of it in MARVEL LEGACY #1. Now find out the truth behind the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda! Ta-Nehisi Coates welcomes aboard fan-favorite artist Daniel Acuña for a Black Panther story unlike any other!

