Cuisinart’s whistling 2-quart kettle hits Amazon low at just $10 (Reg. $30+)

- Sep. 9th 2020 8:54 am ET

Reg. $30+ $10
Amazon is offering the 2-quart Cuisinart Tastefully Revitalize Tea Kettle for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $30 at Best Buy and as much as $35 at Amazon over the last few months, today’s offer is a new all-time low and the best price we can find. Bring that classic stovetop kettle experience home with Cuisinart’s dishwasher-safe 2-quart Revitalize Tea Kettle. Features include that “pleasant whistling” sound to indicate the water is ready-to-go, an ergonomic handle for safe pouring, and a corrosion-proof stainless steel construction. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At just $10, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a nicer stovetop kettle for less, never mind from a brand name. However, it might be a good idea to use a fraction of your savings on a nice trivet so you can serve up a hot pot of tea directly on the table. If this $13 cast iron Home Basics option is overkill for you, just score a 2-pack of large cork coaster-style options for $9 Prime shipped.

While we are talking kitchenware, the Labor Day Instant Pot offers are still alive and kicking alongside some other multi-cooker deals from $30 right here. Then, make sure the yard is prepped for fall with today’s Home Depot sale at up to 35% off. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Cuisinart Tastefully Revitalize Tea Kettle:

A gleaming stainless steel kettle is a classic that looks right in both traditional and today’s popular industrial style home kitchens. All Cuisinart kettles have convenient whistles to signal that water is boiling…Pleasant whistling sound reliabley signals boiling water…Soft grip handle makes pouring safe and easy…Satin-finish stainless steel exterior is combined with a nonreactive interior that is corrosion proof.

