Home Depot discounts lawn care equipment, more by up to 35% today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 35% off outdoor tools, gardening supplies, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything. You can also opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is the Scotts Spreader Bundle with 2,800-square feet of Turf Builder included for $59.98. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $80 for this bundle if you bought the items individually. With summer drawing to a close, it’s another opportunity to plant some fresh grass. Scott’s Turf Builder is known as one of the best options out there and the included spreader is a great way to ensure an event planting across your yard. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is the Beast Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower at $2,699. That’s down as much as $500 from the regular going rate and the best we can find by $300. Notable features here include a zero-turn radius design with a total cutting width of 48-inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Of course, if you’d rather skip the gas-focused design here, make the jump to afully-electric model from RYOBI instead.

You can dive into the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals on landscaping essentials, lawn mowers, and much more. This sale concludes tonight, so be sure to jump on any offers that catch your eye.

Scotts Spreader bundle features:

With the Scotts Turf Builder Sun and Shade Bundle (Small Yard) you’ll be on your way to the lawn you’ve always wanted. Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Sun and Shade Mix uses a unique 4 in 1 WaterSmart PLUS Coating that absorbs 2X more water than uncoated seed, feeds to jumpstart growth, and helps protect seedlings from disease. The 7 lbs. bag seeds up to 2,800 sq. ft. This is Scotts most versatile mix, as it aggressively spreads and thickens for a durable lawn in extreme conditions such as full sun and dense shade.

